Rain continues tonight, Wind Advisory until Midnight

Sunday has been a perfect day to stay inside and stay dry! Rain continues across north Alabama this evening. So far most spots have received over an inch of rainfall and we will continue to see rain over the next several hours. A Wind Advisory also remains in effect until midnight for DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall, and Morgan Counties for wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Given the wet soils thanks to today's rain, a few weak trees and/or power lines could be knocked down by those wind gusts. This is more of a concern for areas in the higher elevations of northeast Alabama, but keep this in mind if you are under the Wind Advisory this evening.

Rain will continue overnight, but a pocket of dry air off to our southwest right now will start to eat into the rain we are seeing. Rain intensity will start to weaken some, leaving us with a few light showers by Monday morning. If you are heading to work Monday morning, give yourself some extra time as those showers will still be around and some ponding on the roadways will be possible given the heavy rain we have seen so far today. As this system begins to make its way to the east, rain will come to an end form northwest to southeast throughout the day. By Monday afternoon, most of the rain will be over as dry air begins to enter the region.

We are dry and sunny just in time for Christmas! Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 60s for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! While those are not record breaking temperatures, it will still very warm for this time of year. Clouds start to build back in for Thursday, with rain chances returning for late week and next weekend.