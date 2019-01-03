Rain changes Skating in the Park New Year’s Eve plans again

Rain once again is delaying a celebration of the new year.

Samantha Nielsen, director of communications for the Huntsville Museum of Art, said both Skating in the Park’s Lil’ Ball Drop and Glow Party now will be held on Saturday.

The drop will be 7 p.m. Saturday, with the Glow Party from 7:30 to 10 p.m.

This is the second time this week the events, originally scheduled for New Year’s Eve, have been rescheduled due to rain. They first were set to occur Friday, but anticipated inclement weather has prompted this latest move to Saturday.

Updated information and graphics can be found at both Facebook Event Pages:

https://www.facebook.com/events/367005000732258/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1411606125636885/

Nielsen also said since the rink has been closed so frequently due to the weather this season it will stay open for an additional weekend.