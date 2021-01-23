Clear

Rain chances return Sunday afternoon

A few thunderstorms will also be possible along a cold front Monday night.

Posted: Jan 23, 2021 6:36 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

It's all quiet across the region on your Saturday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Big changes are on the way for the rest of the weekend. Clouds begin to filter in from west to east overnight ahead of our next system. This will keep overnight lows at bay, but we still bottom out in the mid 30s by Sunday morning. A warm front moves into North Alabama from the south tomorrow afternoon. Rain coverage will increase along the front, with scattered showers lasting through the evening. One or two storms aren't out of the question Sunday night, but no severe weather is expected. Highs tomorrow stay in the mid 50s with lows tomorrow night hovering near 50.

Scattered showers will continue throughout your Monday. Thanks to Sunday's warm front, highs will surge to the upper 60s and maybe near 70 in a few locations. A cold front brings another chance for widespread showers and a few thunderstorms Monday night. No severe weather is expected with any storms along the cold front. However, one or two strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain are possible. We should dry out by Tuesday morning. Around a half inch to one inch of rain is expected now through Monday night. Outside of storms, Monday will be very breezy, with wind gusts up to 30 MPH.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a quiet day with some clearing and highs still in the low 60s. The active pattern continues Wednesday as another quick hitting system is expected to bring showers to North Alabama once again. Rainfall totals with this midweek system should be very light. Behind this system, temperatures crash into the 40s Thursday. The rest of the work week looks dry before another system looks to cause more problems next weekend.

