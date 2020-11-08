Rain chance for mid week

Sunday turned out quite nice for November with highs near 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Huntsville topped out at 79 and Muscle Shoals was a bit warmer at 82. Monday will be a touch cooler with highs in the upper 70's and staying dry.

The next chance for rain across northern Alabama arrives Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. Only a few showers are expected Tuesday, increasing into Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop slightly as highs top out in the upper 70's Tuesday and mid 70's Wednesday. Winds will shift from the southeast to north early Wednesday as the front passes by. Rainfall doesn't look too heavy at this time with most areas in the 1/4" range. Rainfall will decrease from west to east during the day Wednesday.

Later in the week, Thursday and Friday look nice. We're expecting dry weather and cooler temps. Highs will be near 70 degrees and lows in the low to mid 50's.

Tropical Storm Eta is still a wild card in the type of weather that it will bring to northern Alabama. It's track is slower and more erratic. A farther north / west track would give us better rain chances by Saturday. As we see it now, the best chance for rain will be just southeast of our area into Georgia.