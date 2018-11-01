Rain causes delay to road work projects

With almost an inch of rain falling in Madison County Thursday, WAAY 31 looked into how the rain will impact road projects going on right now. Madison County District Three commissioner said two road projects were delayed because of the weather.

Work began on Old Highway 431 earlier this week, but crews had to take Thursday off because of the rain. Commissioner Craig Hill said while it's not ideal, they know situations like this could happen this time of year.

"This time of year you know you expect it. That's why in the summer we move as quickly as we can to use the good weather."

Hill said the rain won't push the project back too much. He said it won't take crews long to finish up once they're able to get back to work.

"They're thinking they need two days possibly three. If they can get two good days they think they can wrap on what they need to do."

The Jordan Lane extension project is just another project that has been impacted by the rain but similar to Old Highway 431 Commissioner Hill said he doesn't expect the rain to have a long term impact on the completion of the project. He also said the rain delays will not cost any more money.