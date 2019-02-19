Rain causes Indian Creek to flood in Madison

The Indian Creek was part of a flood warning for parts of southwest Madison County by the National Weather Service on Tuesday night. As of 10 p.m. the level of the creek was at nearly eight feet.

The flooding of Indian Creek caused a well-known playground in Madison to flood. One family who lives in the area told WAAY 31 they aren't surprised the park flooded. The Nance family came to Creekwood Park to see what this storm was doing to Indian Creek, "It's definitely a little weird, cause you kind of realize it's a lot lower to the ground than you realize," said Jillian Nance.

Nance is in high school and has played there in the past. She said it's flooded in before, but, "It's definitely really really high right now," said Nance.

The flooding aspect of this storm didn't scare the Nance family as much as other parts of the storm, "With like the lightning and stuff I was like 'oh, it's kind of scary,'" said Nance.

Despite the flooding at Creekwood Park, Madison Public Works told WAAY 31 they did not see major problems with flooding throughout the city.