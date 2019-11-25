Rain before and after Thanksgiving Day

For Tuesday, we're mild and dry most of the day. Temperatures start in the lower 40s, reaching the lower 60s in the afternoon. Clouds increase and spotty showers are possible as the day progresses. However, the higher rain chances hold off until after sunset and continue through early Wednesday morning. This means that if you're traveling during the day either Tuesday or Wednesday, conditions will be okay. You'll have the battle a gusty south wind Tuesday, but again, the heavier rain holds off until overnight.

Now to elaborate on those rain chances. At this point, it does appear to be mainly rain with the chance for a few embedded storms. A strong to severe threat is present farther to our west into Mississippi, but that threat should lessen as the approaching cold front shifts into North Alabama. Behind the front Wednesday, there's no major cool down. In fact, highs will still be in the 60s Wednesday afternoon. Thanksgiving Day is a bit different as a north wind and cloudy sky keep highs in the mid 50s.

Beyond Thanksgiving Day, we've got another storm system in our sights. If you're Black Friday shopping, it will be chilly but not brutally cold with temperatures in the 40s before sunrise. Later in in the day, highs reach the lower 60s. On Saturday, it'll be warm for this point in the season with highs in the upper 60s. That's about ten degrees above average. Another cold front approaching from the west brings another round of rain and storms to the area. It's a bit to early to try and pinpoint any risk for strong storms, but at the very least, we'll be getting another good, soaking rain out of it. Travel over the weekend will be better suited to Sunday, behind the front. If you have to be on the roads Saturday, earlier in the morning looks drier.