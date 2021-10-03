Rain backs off a bit Monday

It remains cloudy and areas of fog will develop as temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s by Monday morning. We catch a little bit of a break from the rain Monday with only a few showers expected, mainly across our eastern counties.

An approaching cold front stalls out right over the Tennessee Valley, bumping up the rain coverage again Tuesday. Rain remains in the forecast through Thursday and in total, we're expecting upwards of two inches of rain this week. Highs hold steady in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 60s next week.