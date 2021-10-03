Clear
BREAKING NEWS One teen has died following a crash in Huntsville, according to HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster. Full Story

Rain backs off a bit Monday

After a wet day Sunday, showers and storms diminish quite a bit overnight.

Posted: Oct 3, 2021 4:56 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

It remains cloudy and areas of fog will develop as temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s by Monday morning. We catch a little bit of a break from the rain Monday with only a few showers expected, mainly across our eastern counties.

An approaching cold front stalls out right over the Tennessee Valley, bumping up the rain coverage again Tuesday. Rain remains in the forecast through Thursday and in total, we're expecting upwards of two inches of rain this week. Highs hold steady in the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 60s next week.

Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
