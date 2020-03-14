Rain arrives tonight, plenty of rain chances to come

The sun has peaked out in a few locations across North Alabama this afternoon. Soak it up while you can because rain returns once again late tonight. Showers arrive during the late evening and continue into the overnight and first half of Sunday. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible tonight, but most areas will just see plain rain. Rainfall totals over the next 24 hours will range from around a half inch to one inch. We'll get a break in the rain Sunday afternoon but it will cooler with highs in the low 60s.

We'll see off and on chances for rain as we go through next week. At this point, the most widespread rainfall chances will be Tuesday, then again Thursday night and Friday. Nonetheless, even outside of those two time frames, we will continue to see spotty showers all week long. A few thunderstorms are possible with the second widespread wave that arrives Thursday night. During that time frame, a cold front will sweep through North Alabama, finally ending this continuous stretch of rainy weather we have had in recent days. Rainfall totals through next week will be 2.5 to 3.0 inches. No significant flooding concerns are expected.

Temperatures continue to stay well above normal as we kick off Spring on Thursday! Highs rebound into the upper 60s Monday before surging into the mid 70s by late week.