Rain arrives around lunchtime, continues through early Friday

North Alabama is dry this morning, but that will change as we head to lunchtime and especially later this afternoon and evening. Some areas east of I-65 near Sand Mountain will see a few showers develop during the mid morning hours, but this is ahead of the main swath of rainfall that will arrive later on in the day. This more widespread rainfall will arrive from the south and west beginning around midday and overspreading the entire region by early afternoon. Once this rain arrives, it won't go away quickly, lasting into the evening and overnight hours. Roads will be wet for the evening commute so take it slow on the roads heading home tonight.

Rainfall continues tonight and into the first half of your Friday. We'll have more wet roads to contend with tomorrow morning. Rain will begin to taper off from west to east during the morning hours. Most of the widespread rain will be over by lunchtime Friday but a few lingering sprinkles or drizzle are possible during the afternoon. Rainfall totals for most of the area will be between a half inch to an inch, although areas that see showers early this morning (east of 65) cold see closer to an inch and a half of rain. We are not expecting heavy rain, thunderstorms, or flooding over the next 24 hours, but just take it slow on the wet roadways tonight and early tomorrow.

For the first time in a while, we have a DRY weekend forecast for north Alabama! We'll have a mix of sun and clouds both Saturday and Sunday, with highs a few degrees below normal in the upper 40s and low 50s. Our next widespread rain chance arrives next Wednesday.