Rain approaches Sunday, douses the Monday morning drive

A storm system organizing over the Central Plains is our next weather maker. It will bring rain, some of which will fall heavily, for the Monday morning drive.

Clouds will starting streaming overhead tonight. The second half of our weekend will stay mainly dry. You will notice clouds building ahead of the approaching storm system. A few spotty showers are possible, but most of us will stay dry through Sunday. Temperatures will warm from mid-40s in the morning to near 70 degrees in the afternoon.

Our approaching storm system will mostly fade and leave us with those spotty showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Heavier storms will redevelop west of us Sunday night and start moving into Northwest Alabama between midnight and 2 AM. Rain will grow more widespread through 6 AM across the Tennessee Valley. Rain can fall heavily at times through the Monday morning drive, but severe thunderstorms are not likely. Rain will quickly diminish between 7 AM and 10 AM Monday, though it may grow more widespread after midday Monday. Any redeveloping rain is likely to be light, and it will not be as widespread. The last of the rain will exit by 5-6 PM, so there can be some wet and slippery spots for the evening drive.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs only in the 50s after starting the morning in the 40s. The day will start gray with clouds and brighten as the clouds clear. Sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be climbing through the 60s. Lows will be in the 40s. The next chance for rain arrives next Saturday.