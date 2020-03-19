Rain and storms expected Friday

Our first day of spring was a warm but gloomy one. We've got more rain on the way Friday. The rain increases in coverage from west to east through the morning and into the afternoon Friday. It can be heavy at times, especially within thunderstorms. Ponding on the roads and some localized flooding are possible with the most intense rain. There's also the chance that we see a couple of stronger storms, too.

Any of those stronger storms look to produce gusty wind. There's quite a bit of disagreement in the timing of the heaviest rain and storm threat. Our in-house model shows no threat for strong storms and just brings in heavy rain by the evening. Another shows strong storms starting by mid afternoon, moving in a line from west to east. It's worth monitoring, but forecast confidence is somewhat low given the differing solutions between models right now. Regardless, we'll get about an inch of rain and the previously mentioned much cooler temperatures move in by Saturday. Lows return to the 40s with highs near 60. It's also worth mentioning that we have rain in the forecast off and on again next week, starting back up the second half of Sunday.