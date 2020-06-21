Rain and storm chances all week long

Showers and thunderstorms have added a bit of a damper to this Father's Day across North Alabama. Most of the thunderstorm activity has come to an end as drier air is beginning to filter into the region at this hour. Isolated showers and storms are still possible through sunset this evening, but the greater chances will stay to our south across central Alabama. Tonight will be yet another muggy night, with overnight lows only dropping to near 70. Some patchy fog is possible thanks to the steamy air mass in place across North Alabama as well as the rain that we saw today. Take it slow if you plan on being out overnight or early Monday morning.

The very active and wet pattern continues for the new work week. Monday looks very similar to Sunday with scattered showers and storms developing mainly during the afternoon. Any storm could once again become briefly strong, with gusty winds and heavy rain being the main concerns. Temperatures will be also be similar to Sunday in the upper 80s. Heading into Tuesday, a cold front will slowly arrive in North Alabama from the northwest. Because of its slow progression, widespread showers and storms are likely throughout the day Tuesday and persist into Tuesday as well. Rainfall totals through Wednesday will likely hover around the one inch mark for the entire area, with locally higher amounts possible in the stronger storms. The widespread rainfall and associated cloud cover should keep temperatures in the low 80s midweek.

The front finally drops south of our area by Thursday, but does not bring much relief. Temperatures will actually warm into the upper 80s then to near 90 next weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue well into the weekend as well.