Rain (and some humidity) returns Tuesday

It has been a spectacular Monday to start the work week across North Alabama! Enjoy it while you can because the humidity and storm chances are back on the increase. In the meantime, blue skies and sunshine continue the rest of the afternoon with clear skies overnight and comfortable temperatures in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be warm once again with highs back into the low to mid 90s. A weak disturbance will make its way through North Alabama Tuesday afternoon, bringing spotty showers and storms across the area. Coverage is expected to be isolated, but keep the umbrella handy if you have any outdoor plans. One or two storms could be on the strong with heavy rain and brief gusty winds.

The humidity is back in full force by Wednesday, with more widespread shower and thunderstorm chances possible each afternoon beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday. Highs will be a touch below normal later this week in the upper 80s, but the air you can wear is back thanks to increased humidity.