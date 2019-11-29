Clear
Rain and a few storms on the way by Saturday evening

The first part of Saturday is mainly dry, with only the chance for a few showers before lunchtime.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 9:33 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Things go downhill pretty quickly Saturday evening as a round of quick moving heavy rain rolls in from the northwest. Embedded storms are possible, with even the chance for a strong storm in our western counties. Gusty wind is the main threat with any stronger storm, but we'll all see heavy rain ahead of the cold front.

Heading to the Iron Bowl in Auburn? The weather will be fine for the game. If you drive back into the Valley afterward, however, you'll be driving right into the rain. Temperatures are warm - at kickoff, it'll be close to 70 degrees.

Speaking of that cold front, temperatures will be Sunday through the afternoon into overnight. What's an almost warm Saturday for North Alabama becomes a chilly and breezy Sunday. Lows drop to the mid 30s by Monday morning and highs are only in the mid 40s to start the work week.

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Few Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

