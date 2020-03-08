Rain and a few storm chances throughout the entire week

Hope you got outside today! After a perfect weekend across north Alabama, rain chances are back in the forecast and they are here to stay for quite some time. We'll start off Monday morning with mostly cloudy skies that linger through the day. Rain arrives Monday evening and continues into the overnight hours and for much of Tuesday. A thunderstorm or two is possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, but many locations will just see showers. Most of the rain from this first wave clears out Tuesday evening.

We get a small break in the rain before a second disturbance brings more showers and a better chance for thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. One or two storms with this second wave on Wednesday could be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected. By Thursday morning, a front will stall out somewhere in our region. Data sources are still trying to pinpoint exactly where that front stalls, but it looks as though it will end up very close to North Alabama. This stalled front will be the catalyst for repeated rounds of pesky off and on showers Thursday and Friday. Another system bringing more widespread rain just to our north will increase our rain chances once again here at home by next weekend. Rainfall totals for the next seven days have increased, but are still not of major concern at this time with regards to flooding. A general one to two inches of rain is possible this week, with slightly higher amounts to our west. Given the dry time we have had recently plus this rain being spread out over a long period of time, flooding is not expected at this time. This will be a week where nuisance rain will be the norm, so keep the rain gear handy all week!

Temperatures will stay a few degrees above normal all week despite the rain chances. Highs all week top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is around five to ten above normal for early March.