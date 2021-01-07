Cold rain Thursday but switching over to snow Friday

Showers overspread North Alabama from the southwest to the northeast the rest of Thursday. Widespread rain arrives for most areas by the mid afternoon today. In total, most locations will pick up a quarter of an inch up to three quarters of an inch of rain.

As far as snow totals go, don't expect much. Most data sources agree that some wet snowflakes will follow the rain as early as late Thursday night, but with temperatures in the mid 30s, any slushy accumulation would be minimal and isolated to elevated and grassy surfaces. This scenario is most likely closer to southern Middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama, but all of North Alabama stands the chance to at least see some snowflakes.