Rain Sunday Afternoon, Much Colder Monday

Missed it by that much....

Mostly sunny skies prevailed just north of us into Tennessee whereas northern Alabama clouded over. It started out nice, but with the clouds thickening during the day, high temperatures were held down by about 3-4 degrees. Clouds continue into Sunday then rain starts around midday with the rain lasting overnight. Rainfall totals will range from 3/4" to 1-1/2".

Winds shift to the northwest at 15-25 mph Sunday night and pick up Monday as some gusts could reach 35 mph. Colder air arriving Monday will cause the temperatures to drop during the afternoon. A few rain / snow showers are possible. Snow showers are more likely into the higher elevations. There is a chance for a slight dusting Monday evening over the mountains especially toward Jackson county.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have cold morning lows with temperatures in the mid 20s. Rain returns later in the week starting around Thursday.