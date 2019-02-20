The line of showers and storms will move through the Valley at a relatively slow pace. This will keep up the threat for flooding and flash flooding for Wednesday. Besides the rain we will also see winds gusting between 25 and 35 mph.
The rain will fade away for the time being Wednesday evening. We will stay fairly dry until Thursday morning when some showers will return.
Rain chances will linger into early Sunday morning.
Related Content
- Rain, Storms & Wind To Impact The Valley Wednesday
- Rain Returns To The Valley Starting Wednesday
- Rain increases Wednesday across the Tennessee Valley
- Rain impacts north Alabama crops
- Rounds of rain & storms
- Drought could impact crops in Tennessee Valley
- Tuesday Evening Storms, Then More Storms Wednesday
- Storms to bring damaging winds Thursday morning
- Will rain impact your Memorial Day plans?
- Persistent rain impacts the Tuesday commute
Scroll for more content...