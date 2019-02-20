Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flash Flood Warning - Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Rain, Storms & Wind To Impact The Valley Wednesday

A line of showers and storms will move through during Wednesday. Winds could also gust up to 35 mph at times.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 8:14 AM
Posted By: Chris Smith

The line of showers and storms will move through the Valley at a relatively slow pace. This will keep up the threat for flooding and flash flooding for Wednesday. Besides the rain we will also see winds gusting between 25 and 35 mph. 

The rain will fade away for the time being Wednesday evening. We will stay fairly dry until Thursday morning when some showers will return. 

Rain chances will linger into early Sunday morning. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events