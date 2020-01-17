Rain Saturday, bitter cold early next week

After another chilly start this morning, we'll warm back up to near seasonable temperatures this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. You won't see many breaks in the clouds today, as cloud cover starts to build in ahead of our next weather maker on Saturday. Today will be dry, but showers ahead of an approaching cold front will break out across the region overnight tonight. The more widespread shower activity arrives during the mid morning hours Saturday and persists throughout the day. The good news is rainfall totals continue to trend downward, meaning we are not as concerned for potential flooding issues. As of this morning, all river flood warnings that were in effect have been allowed to expire as water levels have receded below flood stage. Nonetheless, anywhere between a quarter and half inch of rain can be expected across the entire area Saturday. High temperatures will be a few degrees warmer Saturday with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Rain comes to an end Saturday evening.

Once the cold front moves through tomorrow night, the big story line in the weather world will be the rush of bitter cold air behind it. Winter makes its return in full force next week. Although we have plenty of sunshine Sunday, highs only reach the mid 40s. For the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, highs are only in the mid 30s even with lots of sunshine. Overnight lows both Sunday night and Monday night will be in the upper teens to low 20s here in the city. Most outlying areas will likely dip into mid teens on those nights! It certainly has been quite a while since we have seen temperatures that cold here in north Alabama. Our average temperatures for mid January are a high of 51 and a low of 32. We have not had a high below average since December 18! That streak will come to an end Sunday. Even though the bitter cold air returns next week, we will finally have an extended period of dry weather to dry out our saturated grounds from all the rain we have seen recently. Our next rain chance after Saturday does not arrive until late next week.