Rain clears after tonight

Areas of rain tonight will exit the Tennessee Valley, leaving us dry through Thanksgiving.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 3:22 PM
Updated: Nov. 19, 2018 3:30 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Areas of light rain will occasionally slow down your Monday evening if you plan to be out and about. The rain will not be widespread, and it is not likely to be all that heavy. It will come to an end between 10 PM and midnight. Any leftovers will be gone by 2 AM.

Temperatures are starting to drop, too. Evening temperatures will ease back through the 50s. Temperatures will be near 40 degrees on our way out the door Tuesday morning. With clouds holding on, the warmest we will be in the afternoon is lower 50s.

Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year. Weather will be dry locally with temperatures in the lower 30s in the morning and lower 50s in the afternoon. If your travels take you toward the Great Lakes, that's where you can encounter some snow. Pack the heavy coats and warm clothes if you're traveling toward the Northeast. Parts of Texas could be rainy, and rain will be moving ashore along the Pacific Coast from Washington and Oregon to central California.

Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny here at home. Temperatures will start in the mid-30s in the morning. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 50s in the afternoon.

Friday will be mostly cloudy. The morning will be dry, but rain will begin increasing during the afternoon. Rain will fall through Friday night and Saturday morning. Expect rain to break up Saturday afternoon.

