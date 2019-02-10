Rain Chances Increase Monday Afternoon; Storms Early Tuesday Morning

Even through today is a cold day in the 40s we are going to see a big warm-up over the next 24 hours. We will be back into the 60s Monday afternoon and we will stay warm through Tuesday until a cold front comes through. The cold air will be brief with only cold temperatures Wednesday morning.

Rain chances will start to ramp up Monday late in the afternoon. Even through we could see a few light showers during the morning commute. Most of the day Monday will be dry but heavy rain and storms move in Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain will linger for most the day Tuesday then we dry out Tuesday night. More rain is possible Thursday and Friday before we return to colder weekend.