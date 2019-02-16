Only A Few Brief Dry Periods Over A Fairly Wet Week For The Valley

Sunday will be the start of a very rainy period of weather for the Valley. It won't rain 100% of the time but it may feel like that as we progress through the week. We start off by having some showers mainly Sunday through midday. Then we stay dry during most of Monday. Only early in the morning and at night could we see some rain.

Once Tuesday hits, we are looking at soaking rains for a good chunk of the day. But it won't just last for Tuesday but for Wednesday and Thursday as well. Friday through Saturday we will see rounds of showers.

River and stream flooding look to be the biggest impact along with flooding on the roads.

Please be very careful when driving this week!