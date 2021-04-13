Rain & cooler air arrive Wednesday

Regardless of cloud cover Tuesday, temperatures managed to reach the lower 80s. It was our last warm day for quite some time. Rain chances are on the increase through Wednesday afternoon in conjunction with a passing cold front. This won't bring us any severe weather and it won't even be much of a rain maker. Forecast rain totals for the entire 7 day period don't look to exceed three quarters of an inch. Showers come to an end by Thursday morning.

Once the cooler air arrives it stays with us for quite some time. Highs persist in the mid 60s and lows range from the lower to upper 40s. At this point in time, it doesn't look like it will be getting cold enough to worry about frost as the coldest nights only see temperatures dropping to near 40 degrees. A few showers are possible again Saturday, then the remainder of the extended period is fairly dry with some sunshine.