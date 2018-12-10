Clear
Rain & snow ends this evening; black ice possible tonight

As the rain and snow ends, so does the cloud cover. That will help temperatures go into the mid 20s.

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 3:17 PM
Updated: Dec. 10, 2018 3:54 PM
Posted By: Chris Smith

As we have seen mainly higher elevated areas see the snow today. Temperatures have been too warm at the surface for most places for anything to really stick. More importantly, the roads. Heading into tonight we will see some big changes. 

The first is the rain and snow will end early this evening but the cloud cover will hang out. That is a good thing. Once the clouds break up, we will see temperatures drop fairly quick. Once they hit 28 degrees, that is when black ice could form in areas where water is still standing. 

That means driving overnight through early Tuesday morning you may hit some slick spots. Mainly bridges and overpasses. 

The rest of Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Our pattern stays dry until Thursday late in the day with rain chances possible through early Saturday morning. 

