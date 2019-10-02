Crews start repaving near Gurley railroad crossings

You'll notice a lot of work near railroad crossings in Gurley.

Crews have already started to patch at the crossing at Brock Road and Stone Drive. WAAY 31 learned what this means if you drive over tracks in the town.

A town administrator said you'll soon see tracks closed off at several crossings in Gurley or you'll notice the pavement is a little rougher on the tires as you cross.

It's all to keep the roads from buckling in and being a safety hazard for drivers and conductors. The pavement right up to the sides of the tracks has to remain intact in order for cars to drive through safely without getting stuck.

Railroad maintenance crews are replacing the asphalt grade material used for the roads. The first step requires they add a light asphalt, and then replace the base area where the cross tie goes. Eventually, they'll add a fresh layer of asphalt to seal it all together.

While they are working, Gurley officials said there will be some temporary closings and detours. The work will last through the next several weeks if weather permits.

Maintenance will also be going on near Gurley Pike, Joplin Street and Salty Bottom Road. Officials urge drivers to stay cautious and aware near all the crossings until work is complete.