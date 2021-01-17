Raid of two illegal gambling operations in Limestone Co. leads to arrest, more warrants

Two illegal gambling operations in Limestone County have been shut down by the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

On Saturday, investigators raided buildings in the 16000 block of Goode Road and the 19000 block of George Washington St. in Tanner. As a result, deputies arrested Judy Wilson, 69, and charged her with promoting gambling.

63 machines were seized along with $11,000 in cash.

Investigators said charges are currently pending against the owner of the establishment on George Washington Street.

They said that "the Limestone County Sheriff's Office "served notice from the [District Attorney's] Office to the two establishments in 2020 that their business operation violated the law. Both establishments ceased their gambling operations for a time, but they resumed again later and our office began receiving complaints."

According to Limestone County Jail records, Wilson has been released. The bond amount is not known at this time.