Radio transmitters back online after overnight outage

The National Weather Service in Huntsville says all transmitters are back up and working.

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 10:51 AM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2019 10:58 AM
Posted By: Alexandra Torres-Perez

After an overnight outage, the National Weather Service in Huntsville says all radio transmitters are back online and working.

The outage started at around 10 p.m., and was caused by an issue with the phone lines.  The National Weather Service in Huntsville says the phone company has resolved that issue.

It caused several radio transmitters to go out including those in Arab, Cullman, Florence, Fort Payne and Winchester, TN. 

One should always have more than one way to receive alerts during severe weather. You can get the latest updates from WAAY 31's team of meteorologist both on air and online. You can also track how conditions will look in your area with the WAAY 31 Storm Tracker Weather App. The app is available for free on both Apple and Android devices.

