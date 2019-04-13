Radio transmitters back online after overnight outage

After an overnight outage, the National Weather Service in Huntsville says all radio transmitters are back online and working.

The outage started at around 10 p.m., and was caused by an issue with the phone lines. The National Weather Service in Huntsville says the phone company has resolved that issue.

It caused several radio transmitters to go out including those in Arab, Cullman, Florence, Fort Payne and Winchester, TN.

One should always have more than one way to receive alerts during severe weather.