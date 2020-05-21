Radiance Technologies expands Radiance University

The technology company Radiance is expanding its partnership with Auburn University.

Radiance Technologies' 'Radiance University' will now offer employees the chance to earn their Master's in Business Administration free of charge.

In January, the company launched Radiance University, and began offering employees a chance to get their Masters in Engineering Management from Auburn.

The president of Radiance Technologies and the Chancellor of the university sat down with WAAY 31 and told us the expansion is a win win for the company and employees and future hires.

"What we're hoping is that people see that radiance cares about our employees, we care about their education. frankly making our employees stronger and capable makes are company stronger and more capable," David Diaddario, the president of Radiance Technology, said.

"We believe in investing in our people, we're walking the walk where a lot of companies don't have a university to develop and educate their people so we are unique," Lane Fabby, the Chancellor of Radiance University, said.

Radiance said the university expands to all 12 locations in nine states.