Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Radiance Technologies employees begin school in new program

Radiance Technologies partnered with Auburn University to give employees a chance to earn their master's degree in engineering.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 5:56 PM
Posted By: Ashley Carter

Employees at one local company are back in the classroom! Classes have begun at Radiance University and employees couldn't be any more excited for this new program.

Radiance Technologies partnered with Auburn University to give employees a chance to earn their master's degree in engineering.

They say the best thing about the program is it gives them a competitive edge against other engineering companies in the city, and the classes are online so it's flexible for students

"Time was a constraint that I wasn't able to fit into a master's program," Allan Westernhofer, an employee in the new program, said.

"People want to learn and they want to be able to foster a learning an innovative culture to where they can do it on their own time and that it's flexible," Lane Fabby,  Radiance University chancellor, said.

Students can access their entire course on an app. They told us they can pretty much finish their entire degree just using their phones.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 65°
Florence
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Fayetteville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 65°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events