Radiance Technologies employees begin school in new program

Employees at one local company are back in the classroom! Classes have begun at Radiance University and employees couldn't be any more excited for this new program.

Radiance Technologies partnered with Auburn University to give employees a chance to earn their master's degree in engineering.

They say the best thing about the program is it gives them a competitive edge against other engineering companies in the city, and the classes are online so it's flexible for students

"Time was a constraint that I wasn't able to fit into a master's program," Allan Westernhofer, an employee in the new program, said.

"People want to learn and they want to be able to foster a learning an innovative culture to where they can do it on their own time and that it's flexible," Lane Fabby, Radiance University chancellor, said.

Students can access their entire course on an app. They told us they can pretty much finish their entire degree just using their phones.