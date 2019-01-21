Madison Academy basketball player racking up the points

A high school basketball player might be able to score 1,000 points in their four years playing ball, and that is a huge accomplishment for anyone. Well, for Madison Academy junior Destinee McGhee, she scored double that and in only three years.

"I mean it felt great, you know, it was a humbling experience for me," McGhee said about what it felt like scoring 2,000 points.

She knew she was getting closer to scoring all those points, but didn't know how close.

"My mom, she was talking about it and said maybe I'm close, so we had to talk to Coach," McGhee said.

After a game in early January, Mustangs head coach Alissa Flowers wanted to be extra sure, so she went back through the books and tallied up all of Destinee's points.

Once Flowers was positive in the number she told WAAY 31, "I called her into my office and I think I scared her a little bit at first and then she started laughing and gave me a big hug, but I was just like 'you got your 2,000th point,'" Flowers said. "It was just, it was a fun moment. I don't think I'll ever forget telling her, as a kid, you just scored 2,000 points that's a big deal."

When asking Destinee how she was able to reach this goal, she said she could not take all the credit.

"I mean I've got to give glory to God and my teammates because I'm a post player so they have to pass me the ball," McGhee said.

McGhee is surrounded by support from her team, but Coach Flowers says while Destinee does have great guards who feed her the ball, she's very talented which has helped her get this far.

Giving Destinee the ball, well "that's the game plan when you (have) Destinee McGhee on your team," Flowers said.

Madison Academy is fortunate enough to have the junior on the hardwoods for the rest of this season and again next year. Upon graduation, Destinee's off to the University of Arkansas where she's already committed to play ball for the Razorbacks.