Clear

Rachel Baker signs with Mercer University

The Madison Academy in-fielder committed when she was a Freshman.

Posted: Dec. 11, 2018 11:02 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Rachel Baker has waited a long time to sign the dotted line on her national letter of intent. Today after years of waiting, she's officially commited to Mercer University where she will play softball. 

But the Senior Mustang hasn't always played softball, in fact, she played baseball when she first moved from Maryland. She was happy doing that until a friend suggested fast pitch.
"She said well why are you playing baseball, so I started playing softball and ever since then its just been great," Baker said. "I've missed out on friend things during the summer but having this moment right here is worth it."

Baker wants to go into the medical field, and she's using her softball career to help her do just that. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 27°
Fayetteville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Scottsboro
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events