Rachel Baker signs with Mercer University

Rachel Baker has waited a long time to sign the dotted line on her national letter of intent. Today after years of waiting, she's officially commited to Mercer University where she will play softball.

But the Senior Mustang hasn't always played softball, in fact, she played baseball when she first moved from Maryland. She was happy doing that until a friend suggested fast pitch.

"She said well why are you playing baseball, so I started playing softball and ever since then its just been great," Baker said. "I've missed out on friend things during the summer but having this moment right here is worth it."

Baker wants to go into the medical field, and she's using her softball career to help her do just that.