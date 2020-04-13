‘...Taking hate to a whole new level:’ Rabbi of the Chabab talks Huntsville antisemitic vandalism

This morning, the Madison County community cleaned up the vandalism that was left outside the Chabab of Huntsville on late Thursday night.

WAAY 31 spoke with Rabbi Moshe Cohen. He said the Chabab is his home where his family lives. But he also hosts Jewish services and programs for the Jewish community in Huntsville. Rabbi Cohen said seeing the antisemitic vandalism reminded him that hatred impacts everyone, not only the Jewish community.

"And my family, my young children...For them to be scared at night, is taking hate to a whole new level. This is unacceptable, not tolerated and we will not accept this whatsoever in any way shape or form," said Rabbi Moshe Cohen.

Rabbi Cohen also thanked the Madison County community and other religious groups for supporting them during this time. The hate crimes inspired him to advance Jewish events in the community

Rabbi Cohen set up a website that supports the safety of the Jewish community. All funds will ensure that the Jewish community is protected from any harm or threats.

A Huntsville police officer will continue to guard the Chabad for a few more nights.