RV hit teen along Hwy 31's roadside fishing spot

WAAY 31 learned it's not uncommon for people to go fishing off Decatur's Highway 31 causeway. That's where a 19- year- old was hit and killed Saturday night.

"I'll definitely try to be more careful when I'm up there. Especially when it's darker," Grant Cheatham said.

Cheatham told us he doesn't fish off the causeway often.

"If traffic's heavy it's kind of iffy, but usually I feel safe," Cheatham said.

However Mykel Meeker said he never has and never will.

"I really don't think it's real safe to fish off the side of the road with traffic coming at me," Meeker said.

Right now we don't know what the victim was doing on the causeway when they were hit and killed around 9:30 Saturday night. Limestone County coroner Mike West told WAAY 31 an RV was going north on Highway 31 when its side mirror hit the victim who then fell over the guardrail and hit some rocks. West said the cause of death is blunt force trauma. The victim's body was found near the river bank.

"I'm probably not going to fish off the causeway. That makes it probably 100% right now," Meeker said.

A spokesperson with the city of Decatur said they'll likely release more information on the deadly accident some time Monday morning.