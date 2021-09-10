Hazel Green High School ROTC students learn from witness to tragedy of 9/11

ROTC students from Hazel Green High School were born after 9/11.

The memories they have are only from photos and videos from Sept. 11, 2001.

"I think I probably have a hard time comprehending exactly what happened," said Landen Atwell.

Atwell was born in 2006, five years after the nation's largest terrorist attack.

"I mainly hear about it from my grandparents who first told me about it," said Atwell.

For Atwell, 9/11 isn't a raw or vivid memory. But coming from a military family, he understands the weight that day carries.

One of his classmates, Emily Monroe, said she was never really taught what happened during 9/11.

"We knew it was a terrorist attack and the twin towers fell, but we were never really taught about the loss it was to the people here," said Monroe.

A former Vaval flight officer, Will Dossel, remembers 9/11 all too well.

He's now sharing his memories with students, to educate them. Dossel worked in the Pentagon during 9/11.

"I've written extensively on it and that's therapy in itself," said Dossel. "I take opportunities in limited forms, like this, to share the experience with folks."

Students asked Dossel a number of questions about his experience and memories of 9/11.

"This is kind of like a second Memorial Day for us," said Dossel. "It's a period of time that should be a time of reflection."

His message, sticking with students.

"I feel very honored to sit there and listen to what he has to say," said Atwell.

Both Atwell and Monroe said they'd like to serve our country one day.