Congressman Mo Brooks files police report after served with Capitol riot lawsuit

Alabama Congressman. Mo Brooks filed a report with the Huntsville Police Department on Sunday after he was served with a lawsuit filed by California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell. The lawsuit seeks to hold Brooks partially accountable for the January 6 riots at the Capitol, according to a tweet from Brooks and an attorney for Swalwell.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers did respond early Sunday afternoon to the home of Mo Brooks where a criminal trespass report was filed. A Huntsville police spokesman Lt. Jesse Sumlin stated "Criminal Trespass 3rd degree is a misdemeanor charge. For a warrant to be sworn out in this case, the victim would need to meet with a magistrate and present the facts. It would be left up to a magistrate to decide if a warrant should be issued for the person’s arrest."

According to court documents, Swalwell's legal team said it had difficulty serving Brooks and hired a private investigator to give him the papers. According to CNN, Swalwell's attorney, Matthew Kaiser, told them a private investigator left the papers with Brooks' wife at their home in Alabama on Sunday.

Clay Mills with Congressman Mo Brooks office reponded to WAAY 31 with the following statement: "We are unable to do an interview but I can tell you Swalwell’s process server entered the Brooks’ home without Martha Brooks’ knowledge and without her consent. Then he refused to leave when Mrs. Brooks demanded it. There is video proof. A police report was filed with the Huntsville Police Department. We don’t yet have a copy of the report. We made a statement on the lawsuit itself when it was filed. We made a statement when Swalwell’s lied in their court filing claiming they couldn’t find Mo Brooks."

WAAY 31 received a copy of the front page of the police report from Huntsville Police Department on Monday. It states Martha Brooks filed the report for Criminal Trespass 3rd degree around 1:32 p.m. on June 6.