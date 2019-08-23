READ: Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely indictment documents

Attorney General Steve Marshall on Thursday announced the indictment and arrest of Michael Anthony Blakely, the sheriff of Limestone County, on 13 counts of theft and ethics charges.
Blakely, 68, surrendered to authorities and was later released on $49,000 bond.
The indictment includes 13 charges that cover a range of conduct over multiple years.
Read the full indictment below.
Mobile users can see it HERE
