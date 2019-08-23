Clear
BREAKING NEWS Investigation under way after Madison County Jail inmate dies Full Story

READ: Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely indictment documents

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was arrested Thursday

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 1:39 PM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 1:42 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

Attorney General Steve Marshall on Thursday announced the indictment and arrest of Michael Anthony Blakely, the sheriff of Limestone County, on 13 counts of theft and ethics charges.

Blakely, 68, surrendered to authorities and was later released on $49,000 bond.

The indictment includes 13 charges that cover a range of conduct over multiple years.

Read the full indictment below.

Mobile users can see it HERE

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events