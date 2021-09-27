Clear

R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial

R. Kelly

The 54-year-old singer of the smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” has denied any wrongdoing.

Posted: Sep 27, 2021 2:25 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - R. Kelly has been convicted in a sex trafficking trial after several accusers testified in lurid detail how he subjected them to perverse and sadistic whims when they were underage.

A New York City jury of seven men and five women found Kelly guilty Monday on a racketeering charge.

Kelly was accused of running a Chicago-based criminal enterprise that recruited his accusers for unwanted sex and mental torment.

