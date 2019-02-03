Clear

R.A. Hubbard senior hits huge milestone

Riely Evans Jr. scores 1,000 points in his high school career.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 7:02 PM
Posted By: Lauren Cavasinni

R.A. Hubbard High School senior Riely Evans Jr., the son of Courtland mayor Riely Evans Sr., was honored last week for reaching a huge milestone in his basketball career, 1,000 points. Congrats to this Chief! 

