Quite a pleasant Tuesday

Our wet streak of weather has finally come to an end. A cold front passed through the Valley earlier today, which will make for a cool night and pleasant Tuesday. We keep a north breeze overnight and lows drop to the upper 50s under a mostly clear sky. For Tuesday, highs run 5 to 10 degrees below average, topping out near 80 degrees. It won't be completely clear as we'll likely have some thin, high clouds.

Another weak cold front is on its way Wednesday. This will bring the chance for a few showers and storms back into the forecast. Some storms can be on the stronger side with gusty wind and heavy rain, but not all locations will even get wet. Once the front passes, Thursday will be much like Tuesday - a cool morning and mild afternoon. Expect warming conditions through Friday and Saturday, then for the end of the weekend and start of the next work week, showers and storms become widespread.