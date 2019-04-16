Quintet of Auburn softball players selected in National Pro Fastpitch Draft

History was made Monday night when, for the first time in school history, an entire Auburn softball senior class was selected during the 2019 National Pro Fastpitch draft.

Kendall Veach started the evening when she became the highest NPF draftee in program history as the Beijing Eagles took the catcher seventh overall in the second round. The Eagles took three more Tigers, Casey McCrackin, 12th overall in the third round; Morgan Podany, 17th overall in the fourth round; Bree Fornis, 22nd overall in the fifth round. Then, the Cleveland Comets selected Makayla Martin 23rd overall in the fifth round to round out the night.

Prior to the quintet of Tigers taken Monday night, Auburn had six total players selected in the NPF Draft in program history. Morgan Estell was the previous highest Auburn player drafted when the Akron Racers took her 12th overall.