Quiet today, rainy Wednesday

Bundle up this morning! Temperatures are hovering close to freezing at this hour. The good news is we will see plenty of sunshine and seasonable temperatures this afternoon, as highs climb into the low to mid 50s. Clouds will be on the increase later today ahead of our next system that brings widespread rain for the Wednesday morning commute. Rain begins to move into northwest Alabama just after midnight. Much of the area will see light rainfall just before sunrise Wednesday morning that will last through the rush hour. Plan ahead now to give yourself extra time to drive to work or school tomorrow morning, as roads will be wet. Rain will slowly taper off from west to east mid morning. Outside of a stray shower, much of the area will be dry but overcast by the afternoon hours Wednesday. Rainfall totals of a quarter to half inch are expected tomorrow.

We will see a big cool down for Thursday despite plenty of sunshine. Highs top out in the mid 40s. We rebound t seasonable temperatures in the 50s Friday with more sunshine. The active pattern continues this weekend as more arrives Saturday afternoon and potentially lasts into Sunday. However, we are still a bit uncertain on exact timing with the weekend system, so stay tuned for updates. Highs stay in the 50s through the early part of Christmas week.