Quiet today, rain returns tomorrow

Dress in layers and give the car a few minutes to warm up this morning! Temperatures bottomed out near 20 degrees in many spots. That makes this morning the coldest morning in North Alabama since mid-February! We will warm up steadily through the day, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of our next rain chance that arrives Thursday. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 50s, so keep the jacket handy. Overnight lows tonight will not be quite as cold thanks to more cloud cover, but it will stay chilly with Thursday morning temperatures near freezing.

Rain chances return to North Alabama Thursday and Friday. The daylight hours look mostly dry tomorrow, but isolated showers are possible over northwest Alabama. The more widespread rain holds off until after sunset. Rain continues into Thursday night and the early morning hours Friday. A few lingering showers will remain possible Friday, especially for areas east of I-65. Much of the region looks to dry out by Friday night. Some decent rainfall totals are expected with this system. Many areas will see one inch of rain with locally higher amounts possible.

The weekend looks dry, with more clouds than sun Saturday. Sunday will see more sunshine. Temperatures in the extended forecast remain below normal, with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows near freezing.