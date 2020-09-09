Quiet now, scattered storms this weekend

As the second half of the work week arrives, humidity continues to slowly increase as temperatures plateau near 90°. For the time being, it's dry with sunshine. The one exception is over northeast Alabama. A stray storm isn't impossible Thursday, which will be the case again Friday.

This weekend, scattered showers and storms are more widespread. Most activity peaks during the afternoon and evening, but a shower isn't impossible overnight or in the morning. The uncomfortable, muggy air settles back in, too. Expect lows near 70 and highs in the mid to upper 80s starting Saturday and continuing through the start of next week. Rain chances do taper a bit next week, but we'll at least keep the chance of an isolated afternoon storm through Wednesday.