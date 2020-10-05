Quiet for now with an eye on Delta

Although the next couple of days are still quiet, we won't be able to say the same about the end of the week. After a bit of a lull in tropical activity in the Gulf, things are ramping up yet again. That activity can have an impact on North Alabama by the weekend.

Overnight we keep a clear sky with lows in the lower 50s to start Tuesday. It's sunny from start to finish and a bit warmer by the afternoon. You can expect highs in the upper 70s. For Wednesday, the morning begins in the mid 50s before warming to the lower 80s. While North Alabama experiences calm, the same can't be said for the Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Delta is the 25th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. Currently located in the Caribbean, Delta is expected to strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday morning, reaching major hurricane status by Tuesday night into Wednesday once the storm is just off the Yucatan. Delta continues into the Gulf where it makes a turn toward the northeast, leading to a landfall in Louisiana as a category 2 storm.

Once Delta moves inland, the storm will continue tracking north toward the Mississippi/Alabama state line. The most likely impact for our area is heavy rain, although a deviation in the path can lead to a large swing in forecast rain totals. Same thing with wind. The closer the center of circulation is to our area, the higher the wind will be. Both aspects of the forecast will be monitored closely in the coming days. Just keep in mind that right now, North Alabama is expecting between 3 and 5 inches of rain Friday through Saturday.