Quiet but warm week ahead

North Alabama could see their first 90 degree day of the year by Friday or Saturday.

Posted: May 16, 2021 3:43 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

It sure has been another nice day to close out the weekend! We've seen more clouds today, but temperatures still topped out in the low 80s this afternoon. A high pressure centered along the Atlantic coast is dominating the southeast's weather pattern, including here in North Alabama. It looks as though this high pressure isn't going anywhere anytime soon, meaning our pattern will stay very quiet in the week ahead (and maybe beyond).

Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with seasonable lows in the mid to upper 50s. Monday looks very similar to today with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable highs in the low 80s. Southerly winds could gust closer to 20 MPH tomorrow as well. Our best rain chance over the next seven days will be tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday. Even then, it's not much of a chance. A stray shower can't be ruled out Monday, but many remain dry. Coverage may be a touch higher Monday night and Tuesday, but the chance remains isolated.

With the high pressure firmly in control, our temperatures will be climbing all week long. Highs reach the mid 80s Wednesday and we will likely hit 90 degrees for the first time this year Friday or Saturday. Overnight lows stay mild in the low to mid 60s. It will be a little bit more humid as the week progresses, but it won't be the "air you can wear" that we usually deal with in the summer months.

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 539829

Reported Deaths: 11038
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson798271529
Mobile41261809
Madison35132506
Tuscaloosa25915455
Shelby25294249
Montgomery24705593
Baldwin21392310
Lee15987172
Calhoun14569319
Morgan14422280
Etowah13918353
Marshall12275225
Houston10641282
Elmore10147206
Limestone10065151
St. Clair9946245
Cullman9761194
Lauderdale9457243
DeKalb8865188
Talladega8339176
Walker7260278
Autauga7001108
Jackson6836112
Blount6771139
Colbert6320135
Coffee5578118
Dale4876113
Russell445138
Chilton4369113
Franklin426282
Covington4138118
Tallapoosa4044153
Escambia394777
Chambers3590123
Dallas3568153
Clarke351461
Marion3137101
Pike311977
Lawrence302698
Winston275773
Bibb264564
Geneva254078
Marengo249665
Pickens234862
Barbour232056
Hale223978
Butler219069
Fayette212662
Henry189643
Cherokee184645
Randolph182442
Monroe178141
Washington167739
Macon161150
Clay157157
Crenshaw153557
Cleburne149641
Lamar143236
Lowndes140553
Wilcox127430
Bullock123242
Conecuh110829
Coosa109228
Perry107826
Sumter104932
Greene92634
Choctaw61024
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 857055

Reported Deaths: 12312
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby964521629
Davidson89674942
Knox51116636
Hamilton44570496
Rutherford43212437
Williamson28116217
Sumner24135349
Montgomery20402227
Wilson18907236
Out of TN1822399
Sullivan16952298
Unassigned16918134
Blount15559196
Bradley15100151
Washington14691245
Maury13545172
Sevier13451175
Putnam11437175
Madison11281241
Robertson9793132
Anderson8795171
Hamblen8632173
Greene7928156
Tipton7397104
Coffee6922123
Dickson6854113
Cumberland6769133
Carter6662158
Gibson6542146
McMinn654198
Bedford6522128
Roane6318105
Jefferson6244125
Loudon616469
Hawkins6161107
Lawrence598491
Monroe587596
Warren555581
Dyer5440106
Franklin516490
Fayette511878
Cheatham457856
Obion455096
Cocke452499
Lincoln437163
Rhea435775
Marshall420658
Campbell417463
Weakley416365
Giles4010100
Henderson380776
White368170
Carroll363483
Macon363178
Hardin358968
Hardeman353764
Henry320676
Lauderdale320244
Claiborne318873
Scott315245
Marion312847
Overton302561
Wayne297034
Hickman284746
McNairy284254
DeKalb280754
Smith278539
Haywood271562
Grainger263550
Morgan251339
Trousdale250622
Fentress243047
Johnson241939
Bledsoe215811
Chester215451
Polk208725
Unicoi204549
Crockett203549
Cannon192831
Union192234
Humphreys181528
Grundy179534
Sequatchie171829
Lake170526
Benton167340
Decatur159339
Lewis158426
Meigs139125
Stewart133028
Jackson132336
Clay110330
Houston109733
Perry107228
Moore101717
Van Buren85523
Pickett75924
Hancock59312

