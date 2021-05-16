Quiet but warm week ahead

It sure has been another nice day to close out the weekend! We've seen more clouds today, but temperatures still topped out in the low 80s this afternoon. A high pressure centered along the Atlantic coast is dominating the southeast's weather pattern, including here in North Alabama. It looks as though this high pressure isn't going anywhere anytime soon, meaning our pattern will stay very quiet in the week ahead (and maybe beyond).

Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with seasonable lows in the mid to upper 50s. Monday looks very similar to today with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable highs in the low 80s. Southerly winds could gust closer to 20 MPH tomorrow as well. Our best rain chance over the next seven days will be tomorrow afternoon through Tuesday. Even then, it's not much of a chance. A stray shower can't be ruled out Monday, but many remain dry. Coverage may be a touch higher Monday night and Tuesday, but the chance remains isolated.

With the high pressure firmly in control, our temperatures will be climbing all week long. Highs reach the mid 80s Wednesday and we will likely hit 90 degrees for the first time this year Friday or Saturday. Overnight lows stay mild in the low to mid 60s. It will be a little bit more humid as the week progresses, but it won't be the "air you can wear" that we usually deal with in the summer months.