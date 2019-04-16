Quiet and warm until Thursday's severe threat

Temperatures continue on a warming trend through Wednesday. A ridge of high pressure is in control, meaning quiet weather for the time being. Lows won't be quite as chilly tonight, dipping into the mid 50s by Wednesday morning. During the afternoon, we'll be back above average as highs climb to the lower 80s. We'll see a good mix of clouds and sun Wednesday, staying dry as well.

The next big shift in the weather starts Wednesday night. Clouds thicken and by Thursday morning, a few showers and an isolated storm will be possible. The bulk of the rain holds off until late Thursday afternoon, when a line of storms will approach the Shoals. Those storms track eastward through the first part of Thursday night ahead of a cold front. Some strong to severe storms will be possible with damaging wind as the main threat. The strongest storms along the line will likely be farther to the south, closer to the Gulf Coast. However, we'll are still expecting at least scattered severe storms in the Tennessee Valley.

The cold front will be passing as the storms exit east into Georgia. This means that high temperatures Friday will likely occur at midnight, then fall through the day. Lingering showers persist as well, keeping a chance of rain in the forecast through early Saturday morning. Expect temperatures to be in the lower 60s at midnight, falling to near 50 degrees by Friday afternoon. Highs rebound quickly over the weekend. Saturday, highs hit the mid 60s and for Easter Sunday, we'll be back in the upper 70s.