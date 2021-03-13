Quiet and warm Sunday, two rounds of storms for the work week

We have stayed dry so far today, with mostly cloudy skies once again dominating. Temperatures are still well above normal for mid March in the mid 70s. Still can't completely rule out a passing shower tonight, but most should stay dry. Sunday looks to be the last "quiet" day for a while. Highs will be back in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Don't forget to spring forward your clocks tonight! Yes, this means we all lose one hour of sleep tonight. But we will have more sunlight in the evenings starting Sunday.

We are tracking two rounds of storms for the week ahead. The first round arrives early Monday morning (near sunrise). Because of the early morning timing, the threat for severe weather is low Monday. However, heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible throughout the day. Travel headaches are likely for the Monday morning commute. Much of the activity should end Monday night.

Tuesday will be a transition day between systems. Isolated showers will remain possible. By Tuesday night, a very potent system will be approaching our area from the west. It is with this system that the risk for strong to severe storms is becoming increasingly likely Wednesday. It is still too early for any specifics beyond that. However, a Scattered risk has already been posted for North Alabama Wednesday. It is not all that common to see a severe weather risk posted four days out, so we need to pay extra close attention to this system.

Early indications are that all modes of severe weather will be on the table (damaging winds, tornadoes, flooding). We will continue to fine tune the details in the coming days. Substantial rainfall totals of 3"-4" are expected in the next five days. Rises in area waterways will certainly be possible late next week.