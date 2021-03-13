Clear
BREAKING NEWS Capital Murder suspect turns himself into jail in connection to fatal shooting of 17-year-old Deu'nta Moore Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Quiet and warm Sunday, two rounds of storms for the work week

Severe storms are becoming increasingly likely Wednesday. Stay with WAAY 31 for updates.

Posted: Mar 13, 2021 3:55 PM
Posted By: Carson Meredith

We have stayed dry so far today, with mostly cloudy skies once again dominating. Temperatures are still well above normal for mid March in the mid 70s. Still can't completely rule out a passing shower tonight, but most should stay dry. Sunday looks to be the last "quiet" day for a while. Highs will be back in the mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Don't forget to spring forward your clocks tonight! Yes, this means we all lose one hour of sleep tonight. But we will have more sunlight in the evenings starting Sunday.

We are tracking two rounds of storms for the week ahead. The first round arrives early Monday morning (near sunrise). Because of the early morning timing, the threat for severe weather is low Monday. However, heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible throughout the day. Travel headaches are likely for the Monday morning commute. Much of the activity should end Monday night.

Tuesday will be a transition day between systems. Isolated showers will remain possible. By Tuesday night, a very potent system will be approaching our area from the west. It is with this system that the risk for strong to severe storms is becoming increasingly likely Wednesday. It is still too early for any specifics beyond that. However, a Scattered risk has already been posted for North Alabama Wednesday. It is not all that common to see a severe weather risk posted four days out, so we need to pay extra close attention to this system.

Early indications are that all modes of severe weather will be on the table (damaging winds, tornadoes, flooding). We will continue to fine tune the details in the coming days. Substantial rainfall totals of 3"-4" are expected in the next five days. Rises in area waterways will certainly be possible late next week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Muscle Shoals
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Huntsville/Madison
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Fort Payne
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 502711

Reported Deaths: 10299
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson725711418
Mobile36629752
Madison32850479
Tuscaloosa24529430
Montgomery22951536
Shelby22465226
Baldwin20072294
Lee15122162
Calhoun14034299
Morgan13855258
Etowah13470335
Marshall11491216
Houston10189266
Elmore9625194
Limestone9476142
St. Clair9123230
Cullman9054183
Lauderdale8670215
DeKalb8555178
Talladega7698167
Walker6679267
Jackson6570105
Autauga640995
Blount6282129
Colbert6027125
Coffee5286104
Dale4701108
Russell411034
Franklin404882
Covington4007108
Chilton3945105
Escambia380773
Tallapoosa3668143
Clarke346055
Dallas3443142
Chambers3439112
Pike294874
Marion294598
Lawrence287092
Winston260268
Bibb247558
Marengo246459
Geneva241571
Pickens227057
Barbour217552
Hale213072
Butler203766
Fayette203258
Henry184041
Cherokee178742
Monroe167339
Randolph167141
Washington158038
Macon148645
Crenshaw148455
Clay146754
Cleburne141041
Lamar134933
Lowndes133852
Wilcox124526
Bullock118339
Conecuh107424
Perry107127
Sumter101331
Coosa91124
Greene88732
Choctaw56923
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 789652

Reported Deaths: 11639
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby885051528
Davidson82932883
Knox46940594
Hamilton41129464
Rutherford39274393
Williamson25735207
Sumner21786325
Montgomery17695213
Out of TN17451103
Wilson16880212
Unassigned15998128
Sullivan14762276
Blount14334186
Bradley13318142
Washington12955234
Maury12358162
Sevier12332166
Putnam10748171
Madison10200234
Robertson9099123
Anderson8196159
Hamblen8148169
Greene7356148
Tipton7013104
Coffee6502115
Dickson6355107
Gibson6218141
Cumberland6191123
Carter6033155
McMinn602093
Roane598996
Bedford5909122
Loudon579167
Jefferson5787120
Lawrence560384
Monroe544092
Warren535578
Hawkins5353100
Dyer5269102
Franklin481985
Fayette471975
Obion438395
Rhea419073
Lincoln418662
Cocke411896
Cheatham402046
Marshall395257
Campbell389559
Weakley382660
Giles378097
Henderson363374
Carroll350581
White342067
Hardeman340565
Macon339474
Hardin333364
Lauderdale310444
Henry303475
Marion299145
Scott291044
Wayne289630
Claiborne289471
Overton288458
McNairy270453
Hickman270142
DeKalb268751
Haywood265860
Smith260136
Grainger246946
Trousdale241422
Morgan233638
Fentress231244
Johnson218338
Chester204348
Bledsoe202610
Crockett197749
Unicoi182947
Polk182224
Cannon180331
Union176334
Grundy171330
Lake168026
Sequatchie159126
Humphreys157721
Decatur154337
Benton152539
Lewis148325
Meigs127823
Jackson126034
Stewart125325
Clay107331
Houston104633
Perry104428
Moore95017
Van Buren80120
Pickett74823
Hancock50912

Most Popular Stories

Community Events