Quiet and cool to end the week

Mother's Day weekend isn't quite as perfect as maybe we'd hoped. Saturday should be cloudy with an isolated shower chance. For Mother's Day Sunday, the good news is that most of the rain looks to hold off until later in the evening.

Temperatures are warmer Sunday, too, with highs in the lower 80s. Rain lingers into Monday morning and although the pattern remains active, data sources are indicating a mainly dry Tuesday. If that forecast holds, it's great news for the Trash Pandas home opener! Expect better rain chances again by Wednesday.