Quiet Wednesday, then strong to severe storms overnight

Until those storms arrive, expect quiet conditions overnight into Wednesday. Lows dip into the mid 40s under a mostly clear sky and highs reach the lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase from the west - a sign of the changes heading in overnight.

Overnight Wednesday, the risk for severe weather is focused mainly over our southwestern counties. Even then, only an isolated severe storm is expected. The biggest concerns would be gusty wind, small hail, and heavy rain. The severe risk is a bit higher Thursday past 7 AM. Most of North Alabama is included in a Marginal Risk from the Storm Prediction Center, a 1 out of 5 on the case. That translates to isolated severe storms. For southern Marshall and DeKalb Counties, we'll have a Slight Risk for severe storms, a 2 out of 5 from the SPC meaning scattered severe storms. This is a threat that would likely peak by late morning into the afternoon with some daytime heating IF we're able to see the clouds break a bit across the region. The passage of a cold front helps end the severe threat by sunset, if not earlier.

As far as storm threats go Thursday, the greatest risks will be damaging wind and locally heavy rain. However, large hail can't be ruled out and for our southeastern counties especially, the tornado threat is not zero, although it is quite low. There's another round of showers and storms that roll through late Friday night into Saturday, exiting by Sunday and leaving cooler air in place to end the weekend and start the next week.